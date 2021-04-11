Claremore rallies to defeat Wolves, 11-8

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

A leadoff walk followed by an error was the only opening the Claremore Zebras needed as they rallied from a 6-4 deficit to defeat the Shawnee Wolves 11-8 Saturday in a six-inning contest in the Bill Tipton Classic at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

It was the only loss of the classic for the Wolves, who finished 3-1 in the event, and dropped to 16-10 on the season.

Shawnee nearly matched Claremore in the hitting department (the Zebras had an 11-9 edge), but fell victim to four errors in the game while the Zebras were flawless in the field.

Claremore struck for three runs in the first inning off a Cameron Palmer run-scoring single to right field and a two-run single down the left field line by Hunter Walters.

The Wolves countered with five runs in the bottom half of the first off just two hits, a walk and three hit batsmen. Koby Mitchell and Boston Tully were each plucked by pitches with the bases loaded to score the first two runs. Brylen Janda then cleared the bases with a three-run triple to right-center, giving Shawnee a 5-3 advantage.

Then in the second inning, Bauer Brittain hit a one-out double to right-center, later stole third and scored off Tully's sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

Brittain finished 3-for-3 from the plate with three doubles, three runs scored and a walk while scoring four times. He was the Wolves' only multiple hitter.

Disaster struck for Shawnee in the fourth after the walk and error set the stage for three consecutive run-scoring singles from Brooks Sherl, Ethan Gimmett and Cameron Palmer. That led to a six-run, five-hit frame for the Zebras, who built a 10-6 cushion.

The Wolves got one score back in the fourth after Brittain had his second double to lead off things. He later stole third and scored off Mitchell's sacrifice fly to make it 11-7.

Claremore got its final tally in the fifth after a Brooks Sherl leadoff single up the middle. Brooks Sherl later scored off Gannon Sheryl's sacrifice fly to right field to make it 11-7.

Shawnee picked up its final run in the sixth when Brittain hit his third double, moved up to third off Krew Taylor's fly ball to right field. Then with two outs, Tully delivered an infield single to third base as Brittain scored from third base on the play.

Starter Landon Steele was charged with the pitching loss for the Wolves after getting a stout relief effort from Bryce Kershner, who allowed just two runs over the final three innings. Kershner surrendered just three hits, one walk and a hit batsman while striking out three.

Shawnee 5, Harrah 2

When solid defense collaborates with effective pitching, victories can often come.

That was indeed the case Friday in the Bill Tipton Classic at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Shawnee's Wolves turned five double plays and received stout pitching efforts from southpaw Trace McDaniels and right-hander Gavin Jenkins in earning a 5-2 victory over the Harrah Panthers.

McDaniels tossed the first three-plus innings for the win as he surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out two. No runs were scored off McDaniels. Jenkins worked the final four frames and allowed five hits and two walks while recording a strikeout in picking up the save.

The two Harrah runs in the seventh were unearned after the Wolves' first error in three games.

The Wolves pounded out 10 hits with Taylor and Mitchell collected two apiece. Taylor doubled twice and scored a pair of runs in a 2-for-4 performance and Mitchell was 2-for-3 with a walk.

In addition to the 10 Shawnee hits, the Wolves were helped by five committed errors from Harrah.

Shawnee, the designated visiting team, jumped out to a 1-0 edge after Kasen Rogers' leadoff double to the warning track in center field. Rogers later scored after advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring off a throwing error by the catcher on the same play.

The Wolves upped the advantage to 2-0 in the third when Taylor led off with a double to right field and scored after two wild pitches.

That 2-0 Shawnee lead stood up until the sixth when the Wolves plated two more scores. Tully smacked a leadoff triple to center and later scored off a wild pitch and designated hitter Cade Chamblin later delivered an RBI single up the middle for a 4-0 cushion.

The final Wolves' tally came in the seventh after Taylor hit his second double, this time to right-center. He advanced to third off a Mitchell single to center and later scored off an error.

Defensively, Shawnee turned three 6-4-3 double plays, had a 1-6-3 double play and Taylor had an unassisted double play when he caught a sharp liner and stepped on second base to double off the runner.