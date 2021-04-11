Dale wraps up play with 3-1 record in Bill Tipton Classic

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MIDWEST CITY – The Dale Pirates wrapped up play in the Bill Tipton Classic and suffered a 9-6 loss to the Noble Bears on Saturday at Carl Albert High School.

Dale went 3-1 in the classic and moved to 13-2 on the season.

The Pirates also received a pair of four-inning run-rule routs of Woodward, 24-1, and the Oklahoma City Broncos, 12-0, on Friday.

Noble 9, Dale 6 (Saturday)

The Pirates outhit the Bears 9-6, but stranded 10 baserunners in the game.

After a scoreless first inning, Noble led throughout. An attempted comeback in the bottom of the seventh came up three runs short for Dale, which tallied two in the frame.

Carson Hunt and Kash VanBrunt were the only multiple hitters for the Pirates as Hunt went 2-foe-3 and scored a pair of runs while VanBrunt was 2-for-4 and knocked in a run.

Cade McQuain doubled once and knocked in three runs in a losing cause.

Hunt suffered the pitching setback after working the first five innings and allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four. Six of the eight runs scored off Hunt were earne. Connor Kuykendall pitched the final two frames and allowed one run, one hit and one walk.

Dale 12, OKC Broncos 0 (Friday)

Tate Rector went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored as the Pirates blitzed the homeschool squad.

Dayton Forsythe pitched all four innings, giving up only two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Ike Shirey and Dallen Forsythe were each 2-for-3 with one RBI as Forsythe scored twice and Shirey once. Hunt also drove in a run and scored once in going 1-for-2 with a double.

Dale had a single run in the first, added two more in the second and broke the game open with a nine-inning third.

The Pirates finished with nine hits.

Dale 24, Woodward 1 (Friday)

Shirey and McQuain combined to drive home 13 runs while JB Leaver pitched a two-hitter for the Pirates who rolled with ease.

Dale scored nine first-inning runs, tallied five in the second, picked up six in the third and added four more in the fourth.

Shirey went 4-for-4 with two doubles, seven runs batted in and five runs scored. McQuain ended up 3-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs.

Hunt, Kuykendall, Dallen Forsythe and Dayton Forsythe collected two hits apiece. Hunt finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Kuykendall scored three runs in a 2-for-2 effort. Dayton Forsythe finished 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and four runs scored and Dallen Forsythe ended up 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

The Pirates pounded out 17 hits.