Tecumseh tops North Rock Creek in Saturday contest

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – Dylan Graham went 2-for-3 from the plate and knocked in three runs while Jake Trice was 2-for-3 with a triple, double and two runs scored as the Tecumseh Savages downed the North Rock Creek Cougars on Saturday.

Tecumseh totaled nine hits as Hayden Coker finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.

Reliever Kyle Gregory pitched the final four innings for the win as he allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out eight. Graham started on the mound and worked the first three innings.

Kane Ainesworth, Jaxon Meyers, Chad Wynne and Colby Brown contributed a hit apiece for the Savages. The hit by Meyers went for a double.

Tecumseh 21, Little Axe 0 (Thursday)

LITTLE AXE — Tecumseh’s baseballers unloaded a 19-run first inning Thursday en route to a 21-0 crushing of Little Axe.

The game was called after four innings.

Fourteen Savages received hitting opportunities as the victors improved to 17-7.

Graham hit a grand slam as Tecumseh collected 17 hits. Graham, who also doubled, went 3-for-4 with six runs batted in and three runs scored.

Finishing with two hits were Trice, Wynne, Darice Permetter and Brown. Permetter doubled, as did Kane Ainesworth.

Meyers scored four times after singling and drawing three walks.

Little Axe had just two singles.

Tecumseh, 15-11, is slated to play at Berryhill Tuesday.