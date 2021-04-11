Lady Wolves capture Claremore Tournament tennis crown

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CLAREMORE – Shawnee's Lady Wolves claimed championships at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles en route to capturing the Claremore Tennis Tournament crown on Saturday.

Shawnee also received runner-up efforts at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.

At No. 2 singles, the Lady Wolves' Grace Bryant drew a first-round bye before knocking off her competitor from Claremore by a 6-0, 6-1 score. Then in the finals, Bryant knocked off her Tulsa Booker T. Washington opponent by a 6-3, 6-0 count.

Shawnee's Anna Jordan and Kylie Peters combined to take the title at No. 2 doubles. After receiving a first-round bye, the Jordan-Peters tandem downed a team from Claremore, 6-0, 6-2. The Jordan-Peters combo then defeated Muskogee, 6-5, 7-5 for the title.

Olivia Stobbe settled for second place at No. 1 singles for the Lady Wolves. She opened with an easy 6-0, 6-0 decision over her opponent from Muskogee. Stobbe followed that up with a 6-0, 6-1 decision over her Booker T. Washington opponent, 6-0, 6-1. Stobbe was on the losing end of a 6-2, 6-3 score with her Claremore opponent in the finals.

At No. 1 doubles, the Shawnee duo of Abigail Looper and Elise Diamond took second place. The Looper-Diamond team topped Muskogee in the first round, 6-2, 6-3. Looper and Diamond then beat the Booker T. Washington tandem, 6-3, 6-3. Claremore's No. 1 doubles team took the title after defeating Looper and Diamond, 6-1, 6-1.