McLoud upends Chandler for 66 Conference Tournament crown

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – The McLoud Redskins scored 11 fourth-innings runs and rolled to a 14-5 rout of the Chandler Lions in 4 ½ innings Saturday of the championship game of the 66 Conference Tournament on Chandler High School's Mark Howard Field.

Earlier in the day, McLoud smashed Seminole 12-4 in five innings.

McLoud 14, Chandler 5 (Championship)

Half of the Redskins' 10 hits came from Jaden King and Wes Olds.

King went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored while Olds finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.

Collin Gibson had a 1-for-2 effort with two RBIs and a run scored. Brenden Howard (1-for-2), Nathan Eaton (1-for-3) and Zak Conover (1-for-3) each knocked in a run for McLoud.

Caleb Summerlin relieved the starter Olds, pitched the last two innings and got the win. He allowed no runs and no hits while striking out three and walking none.

Luke Russell went 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for the Lions. Chandler's other two hits came from Blake Rickner (1-for-2) and Cameron Graves (1-for-2).

The Lions broke a scoreless tie with five third-inning runs before McLoud picked up three scores in the bottom half of that frame.

Kyler Henley took the pitching loss for Chandler.

McLoud 12, Seminole 4

Hunter Ryan went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored and picked up the pitching victory.

Ryan worked the first three innings and gave up the four earned runs off four hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Geronimo Hastings pitched the final two frames and allowed no runs off one hit with four strikeouts and just one walk.

Three other Redskins collected two hits each. Sammy Keller was 2-for-3 with a triple, double, three RBIs and a run scored. Gibson was also 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Olds ended up 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Howard also ended up 1-for-3 with a double and scored twice.

For Seminole, Jaxon Smith and Easton Wurtz led the way with two hits apiece. Smith went 2-for-2 and knocked in two runs and Wurtz finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Turner Morgan had the Chieftains' other hit, going 1-for-2 with a run scored.

A six-run third inning pulled McLoud ahead for good.

Starter Bronc Johnson suffered the pitching loss.