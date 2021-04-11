Seminole State takes down Northern-Tonkawa twice

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Taylor Rowley, Shea Moreno and Avery Clark each cranked out a home run as the Seminole State College softball squad completed a doubleheader sweep with an 18-2 thumping of Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa Saturday.

The Trojans also took the first game by a 6-5 count. The sweep lifted Seminole State to 23-3-1 on the season.

Seminole State 18, Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 2 (Game 2)

Rowley finished 3-for-4 with the homer, double, six runs batted in and two runs scored.

Bobbi Leitha and Moreno each had 3-for-3 performances as Leitha doubled once, drove in five runs and scored three times. Moreno hit a homer, knocked in two runs and scored four runs.

Krosby Clinton had a 2-for-3 effort with a double, two RBIs and a run scored as the Trojans piled up 17 hits.

Kaylee Fink pitched all five innings and surrendered the two earned runs off five hits with one strikeout and no walk.

Seminole State 6, Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 5 (Game 1)

Cydeny DeLeon and Moreno each slammed a home run as the Trojans edged the Mavericks.

DeLeone went 3-for-3 with the solo-shot and double. Leitha ended up 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Moreno homered and knocked in three runs. Julie Kennedy and Rowley each picked up one RBI as well.

Kennedy pitched all seven innings and allowed 10 hits and one walk while striking out three. Only two of the five runs she gave up were earned.