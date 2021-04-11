Shawnee's Willis wins 200 dash, long jump; Bradshaw first in high jump

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MIDWEST CITY – Isaiah Willis won the boys' 200-meter dash and the long jump while Mirakle Bradshaw tied for first in the high jump to highlight Shawnee High School's efforts at the Carl Albert Invitational Track Meet on Friday.

Willis clocked in at 22.27 seconds to top the field in the 200 dash and led the way in the long jump with a leap of 21-08.00.

On the girls' side, Bradshaw had a 5-02.00 effort to tie for the top in the high jump.

As a team, Shawnee placed third in the event in the boys' division and the Lady Wolves were ninth on the girls' side.

BOYS

The Wolves also received two second-place efforts and two third-place finishes on the day.

Jaylon Orange finished runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.74 seconds and he was a part of Shawnee's 4x200 relay team which also took second. Joining Orange on that team were Demetress Beavers, Troy Rakestraw and Fabian Pineda as together they posted a time of 1:32.44.

The Wolves' 4x100 relay combo of Orange, Beavers, Joe Maytubby and Karran Evans claimed third place with a time of 44.62. Evans also placed third in the high jump at 6-02.44.

Fifth-place efforts finishes were registered by Maytubby in the long jump (20-00.00) and the 4x400 relay team of Evans, Pineda, Bryson Yates and Hayden Walker.

Pineda also took seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.57 seconds).

GIRLS

In the girls' pole vault, Allie Ratcliff ended up fourth (8-00.00).

Three sixth-place finishes came for the Lady Wolves – Bradshaw in the 400-meter dash (1:06.75), Kyndal Jenkins in the shot put (32-01.00) and the 4x200 relay team of Bradshaw, Makenna Gardner, Maggie Watskins and Josulyn Brooks (1:52.28).

Tristyn Napier finished seventh for Shawnee in the long jump (15-03.00) as did Bradshaw in the 200-meter dash (27.83 seconds).