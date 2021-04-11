Trojans sweep pair from Rose State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MIDWEST CITY – The Seminole State College Trojans pounded out 29 hits in two games as the Trojans swept a baseball doubleheader from Rose State College, 11-2 and 14-3, on Saturday.

The sweep lifted Seminole State to 26-8 on the season.

Seminole State 14, Rose State 3 (Game 2)

Caden Green went 3-for-5 with three runs batted in and a run scored for the Trojans.

Five other Seminole State players had two hits each.

Callen Golloway went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jordan McCladdie also finished 2-for-3 with one RBI. Callen Golloway and Cole Plowman were each 2-for-4 with one RBI and Brock Rodden ended up 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI in the Trojans' 17-hit attack.

Landry Kyle was credited with the win in relief.

Seminole State 11, Rose State 2 (Game 1)

McCladdie homered while Green went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Carter LaValley knocked in three runs and scored twice in a 2-for-3 performance. McCladdie finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Taylan Tredaway ended up 2-for-5 with one RBI as the Trojans compiled 12 hits.

Starting pitcher Seth Stacey worked the first four innings, allowing no runs off three hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Jase Farmer and Sean Horstman made relief appearances for Seminole State.

Rose State had just five hits.