Trojans sweep pair from Rose State
MIDWEST CITY – The Seminole State College Trojans pounded out 29 hits in two games as the Trojans swept a baseball doubleheader from Rose State College, 11-2 and 14-3, on Saturday.
The sweep lifted Seminole State to 26-8 on the season.
Seminole State 14, Rose State 3 (Game 2)
Caden Green went 3-for-5 with three runs batted in and a run scored for the Trojans.
Five other Seminole State players had two hits each.
Callen Golloway went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jordan McCladdie also finished 2-for-3 with one RBI. Callen Golloway and Cole Plowman were each 2-for-4 with one RBI and Brock Rodden ended up 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI in the Trojans' 17-hit attack.
Landry Kyle was credited with the win in relief.
Seminole State 11, Rose State 2 (Game 1)
McCladdie homered while Green went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Carter LaValley knocked in three runs and scored twice in a 2-for-3 performance. McCladdie finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Taylan Tredaway ended up 2-for-5 with one RBI as the Trojans compiled 12 hits.
Starting pitcher Seth Stacey worked the first four innings, allowing no runs off three hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Jase Farmer and Sean Horstman made relief appearances for Seminole State.
Rose State had just five hits.