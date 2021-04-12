Bison take baseball series from NWOSU

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

ALVA – The Oklahoma Baptist baseball team claimed its fifth straight conference series after splitting a pair of games on Saturday against Northwestern Oklahoma State.

The Bison took game one of the doubleheader, 7-6, and dropped game two, 6-3.

OBU is now 17-8 overall this season (16-5 in Great American Conference play) and is second in the GAC behind Arkansas Tech.

The Bison got off to a fast start in the first game posting an early 1-0 lead when Kade Self posted an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the second. After a quiet third, OBU got the offense rolling in the top of the fourth.

OBU was able to load the bases when Eric Carlson was hit by a pitch, Kevin Saenz singled to left field and Self was hit by a pitch. Cade Kissel then came up to the plate and blasted a grand slam to extend the Bison's lead to 5-0. After a quick Ranger pitching change, Walker Keller and Kaimana Bartolome made it on base with back-to-back singles. Ramon Enriquez then posted the eventual game sealing seventh run.

Although the Rangers were down 7-0, they did not submit and rallied all the way to within one run of the Bison heading into the ninth inning. Brett Biggs came to the mound for the Bison and did not disappoint. He got a quick groundout on Northwestern's first baseman Parker Base. Biggs then walked Ranger center Jake White before striking out pinch-hitter Gavin Mendoza and outfielder Dylan Norsen, back-to-back, sealing the 7-6 win.

In game two, the Rangers got off to a fast start with two solo home runs, an RBI double and an RBI single, taking a 4-0 lead over the first four innings. OBU was able to finally answer back in the top of the fifth when Kissel hit a two-run home run, which cut the lead to 4-2.

The Northwestern offense was not finished, posting two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead back to four. Bartolome was able to post one final run in the top of the seventh with an RBI single, but the Rangers were able to avoid the series sweep when they struck out Enriquez on the next at bat.

Kissel led the Bison offense, posting six RBIs and two home runs over the doubleheader. Enriquez also enjoyed a strong outing, having posted a total of four RBIs over the course of the two games. Biggs also earned his third save of the season in his no-run, two-strikeout performance in the first game.

OBU will now return home for a mid-week matchup as the Bison welcome in Northeastern State on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. start.