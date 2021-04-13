Asher edges Wynnewood in slow pitch play

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER – Abbigail Easter-Rogers hit a walk-off run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth Monday as the Asher Lady Indians edged Wynnewood 7-6 in slow pitch play.

Alexis Johnston slammed a two-run homer for Asher while Easter-Rogers, Payton Leba and Kaythryn Dixson were each 2-for-4 for the Lady Indians, who totaled 10 hits. Leba doubled twice and knocked in two runs while one of Dixson's hits went for a triple.