Bethel drops both ends of doubleheader to Washington

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Wildcats dropped both ends of a baseball doubleheader Monday to Washington by scores of 5-4 and 14-4.

In the nightcap, Bethel held a 6-5 edge in total hits, but couldn't overcome seven errors.

Mason Konkler took the loss after pitching the first three innings and allowing three hits and six walks while striking out four. Only four of the eight Warrior runs were earned during that span. Connor Anthony and Harrison Thomas also saw mound duty for the Wildcats.

Konkler went 1-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk. RJ Morris went 1-for-1 with a run scored and John Gordon was 1-for-3 and scored a run.

LW Moore (1-for-2), Laco Andujo (1-for-3) and Garren Sheppard (1-for-3) had the other three Bethel hits.

In the first game, the Wildcats were limited to five hits, one each from Konkler, Sheppard, Gordon, Moore and Drae Wood. The hits by Gordon and Sheppard went for doubles.

Moore suffered the pitching loss as only two of the five runs scored off him were earned over 5 2/3 innings. Moore gave up seven hits and five walks while striking out one. Gordon pitched the final 1/3 of an inning.