Brewer's walk-off home run lifts Meeker over Chandler

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – Icle Brewer's walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Meeker Lady Bulldogs to a 10-7 triumph over the Chandler Lady Lions on Monday in slow pitch action.

The seven-run seventh also featured a three-run blast from Kaycee Babek.

Brewer went 3-for-4 from the plate with the three runs batted in off the blast. Teammate Callie Sellers finished 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice and Katy Buxton went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Katlin Alford also homered and knocked in three runs while going 1-for-3 for Meeker.

Each team had 12 hits in the game.

Brewer got the pitching victory and Hannah Edmonds took the loss for Chandler.

Kashlyn Vega had a 3-for-3 effort from the plate. Edmonds (2-for-3) and Grace Haas (2-for-4) also contributed to the Lady Lions' offense. Kali Beal and Charlee Hicks were each 1-for-3 with one RBI.