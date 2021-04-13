Cameron pitches four-hitter as Meeker tops Hennessey

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HENNESSEY – Budgie Cameron pitched a four-hitter Monday as the Meeker Bulldogs rallied to defeat host Hennessey 4-1 in baseball action.

Cameron struck out two and walked just one as the lone Hennessey run was unearned.

Meeker compiled five hits as Gage Powell went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in. Cameron's sacrifice fly to right field scored Powell in the top of the sixth to tie it at 1-1.

Also for the Bulldogs, Caleb Chapman was 2-for-4 from the plate while Jordan Sellers went 1-for-3 with a run scored.