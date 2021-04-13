Five-run third inning keys Coweta win over Shawnee

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

COWETA – Keyed by a five-run third inning, the Coweta Tigers knocked off the Shawnee Wolves 10-4 in Monday baseball action.

Coweta held a 9-7 edge in total hits as Shawnee committed a pair of errors in the game. The Tigers had no miscues.

Easton Odell was the Wolves' only multiple hitter, going 2-for-2 with one RBI and a walk. Brylen Janda blasted a two-out solo-homer in the second inning of 1-for-3 outing. Bauer Brittain hit a two-run triple in the fifth.

Brittain suffered the pitching loss after going three innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) off six hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Zane Wilson worked the final three frames and surrendered three runs (one earned) off three hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Trailing 2-0, Shawnee tied it up off Janda's solo-shot. Landon Steele followed with a double to right field and Odell drove him in with a single to left.

Brittain's two-run triple in the fifth was the highlight of that inning.

The Wolves, who fell to 16-11 with the loss, hosted Coweta Tuesd