Lady Wolves' tennis team takes fifth at Guthrie

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

GUTHRIE – Olivia Stobbe took third place at No. 1 singles while Kylie Peters and Anna Jordan combined for a third-place finish at No. 2 doubles Monday as Shawnee's Lady Wolves claimed fifth place in the 16-team Guthrie Tournament.

Stobbe ended up with a 3-1 record in the event. She knocked off her opponent from El Reno in the first round, 6-0, 6-0. Stobbe then beat her competitor from Byng, 6-1, 6-1. Carl Albert's No. 1 singles entrant then downed Stobbe, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4. Stobbe then bounced back to finish third when she upended her Oklahoma Bible Academy opponent, 6-3, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, Peters and Jordan combined for a 6-2, 6-4 decision over Duncan Extra. Peters and Jordan then collaborated for a 7-6, 7-5 decision over Crossings Christian. In the next round, Carl Albert's competitor defeated the Peters-Jordan duo, 6-7, 6-0, 10-5. Peters and Jordan combined for a 6-3, 6-3 decision over her Ada opponent to finish 3-1 and take third.

Shawnee's Grace Bryant was 2-2 and finished seventh at No. 2 singles. In the first round, Bryant blitzed her Putnam City opponent, 6-0, 6-0. However, Oklahoma Bible Academy earned a 7-6, 6-0 decision over Bryant by a 7-6, 6-0 count. Carl Albert's competitor downed Bryant, 6-2, 6-0. Bryant bounced back for a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Durant.

At No. 1 doubles, the Lady Wolves' combo of Abigail Looper and Elise Diamond settled for 11th place. The duo from Christian Heritage Academy defeated Looper and Diamond, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5. Looper and Diamond then rebounded to beat Guthrie, 6-4, 6-1. The tandem from Durant then knocked off Looper and Diamond, 6-4, 6-3. But the Looper-Diamond team once again bounced back to down the duo from Tulsa Edison, 6-2, 6-2.