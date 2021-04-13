Lincoln Christian pounds Prague, 18-4

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE – Lincoln Christian pounded out 18 hits and held Prague to three in coasting to an 18-4 rout of the Prague Red Devils on Monday.

Lincoln Christian scored four runs in the first inning and added five in the second in pulling away early.

Zack Grooms went 1-for-2 with a run scored while Brayden Davis and Aiden Auld each finished 1-for-3 as Davis drove home a run.

Trip Davis took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Cade Anderson and Conner Cline.