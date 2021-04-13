Purcell shuts out Seminole, 5-0

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PURCELL – The Seminole Chieftains were limited to four hits by Purcell as they were on the short end of a 5-0 score on Monday.

Seminole's four hits came from Jake Harvey, Bryce Marshall, Davin Allison and Turner Morgan.

Vcake Wassana took the pitching loss after working the first three innings and allowing all five runs (four earned) off four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Harvey was solid on the mound for the Chieftains over the final three innings. He allowed just one hit and no walks while recording a strikeout.