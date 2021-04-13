Ripley rips Prague by a 13-3 count

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RIPLEY – Host Ripley jumped out to a 6-1 lead through one inning and coasted to a 13-3 decision Monday over the Prague Lady Red Devils 13-3 in 4 ½ innings of slow pitch action.

A solo-homer apiece from Prague's Tessa Cooper and Demi Manning weren't enough as Ripley doubled up the Lady Red Devils' hit total at 14-7.

Lexsey Trevizo and Kinsey Rice were each 2-for-2 from the plate. Cooper and Kailey Rich each finished 1-for-2 and Manning ended up 1-for-3.

Kennedi Watkins suffered the pitching loss.