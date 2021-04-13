Tecumseh rolls to 5-2 decision over Berryhill

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – Dylan Graham pitched a five-hitter and went 2-for-4 from the plate Monday as the Tecumseh Savages registered a 5-2 victory over the Berryhill Chiefs.

Only one of Berryhill's two runs was earned as Graham surrendered four walks and struck out five in pitching all seven innings.

Kane Ainesworth went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Jake Trice hit a two-run double in the second inning and Chad Wynne added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Tecumseh's two other runs came off an error as the Savages held a 6-5 edge in hits.

Berryhill committed three errors in the contest.