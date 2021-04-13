Tecumseh trounces host Seminole, 24-0

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Ayzia Shirey slammed a pair of home runs and Serenity Jacoway went deep once as the Tecumseh Lady Savages piled up 29 hits and rolled to a 24-0 rout of the Seminole Lady Chieftains Monday in slow pitch play.

Lacy Howell led the Tecumseh offensive attack by going 4-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored.

Shirey and Harley Sturm each had 3-for-3 performances from the plate while Jacoway was 3-for-4.

Shirey, along with the two homers, also hit a triple, knocked in five runs and scored twice. Sturm hit two triples and doubled once while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Jacoway, in addition to the home run, also ended up with a triple, double and four runs batted in.

Taylor Frizzell finished 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs. Bristin Hayes, Lauren Taylor, Taylor Gage, Cadence Oliver and Blakeley Sanchez had 2-for-3 efforts. Lauren Taylor drove in three runs while Frizzell, Gage, and Frizzell picked up two RBIs each.

Kaylyn Cotner, Levi Ary and Genesis Wise Talamasey each had a hit as Seminole totaled just three.

Frizzell recorded a strikeout and no walks while getting the win. Ary suffered the pitching loss for the Lady Chieftains.