Bison knock off Northeastern State, 4-2

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Oklahoma Baptist baseball team hosted Northeastern State on Tuesday in its first mid-week matchup of the season. Hits and strikeouts were plentiful as the Bison bested the Riverhawks, 4-2.

Over the course of the contest, the Bison offense posted 10 hits with Eric Carlson leading the way with three. Ramon Enriquez joined in with a two-run homer and Cliff Pradd added two hits and an RBI.

Bison pitchers Brek Galbreath, Nick Perry and Jesus Chavez combined for a 12-strikeout day. Galbreath started for the Bison and posted six strikeouts. Perry followed with four strikeouts and his first win of the season, while Chavez sealed the victory with two strikeouts and his first save of the season.

Both teams got off to a fast start in the first inning with the Riverhawks posting two runs on a two-RBI single and Enriquez blasting a two-run home run out of left field.

After an exciting first inning, the pitchers locked in and kept the game deadlocked at 2-2. The Bison were finally able to break the tie in the bottom of the seventh when Pradd hit a sacrifice fly to left field, sending Carlson home to take a 3-2 lead. OBU put the game away in the bottom of the eighth after Carlson doubled to center field, sending Hector Ruvalcaba the rest of the way.

Up next, the Bison will travel to Magnolia, Arkansas, for a weekend series with Southern Arkansas. First pitch of the series is set for Friday at 6 p.m.