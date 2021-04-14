Lady Pirates pound McLoud, 13-1

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Maddie Conley and Karsen Griggs each slammed two home runs Tuesday as the Dale Lady Pirates routed the McLoud Lady Redskins 13-1 in four innings.

Dale piled up eight homers in the game as Sam Hartman, Addie Bell, Anna Hester and Danyn Lang launched one apiece.

Six Lady Pirates had multiple hits as Addie Bell led the way with a 3-for-3 effort with her solo-blast. Hester and Makenzy Herman were each 2-for-2 as Hester contributed a solo-shot. Conley, Griggs and Hartman each finished 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored as Dale accumulated 16 hits.

Conley allowed just one run (unearned) off three hits.