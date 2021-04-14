Lady Savages smash visiting Chandler

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH— Ayzia Shirey homered twice and Lacy Howell doubled twice Tuesday in Tecumseh’s 13-1 runaway win over Chandler.

Chandler’s only lead came in the top of the first inning when leadoff hitter Grace Haas scored on a single by Charlee Hicks.

Tecumseh tied the game in the bottom of the first, then netted five runs in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth to earn the run-rule decision.

Harley Sturm and Taylor Gage also homered for the victors while Serenity Jacoway doubled.

Tecumseh (19-7) outhit Chandler 15-5 and didn’t have an error.

Shirey finished with a game-high four runs batted in. Howell was the game’s only three-hit performer.

Katelyn Fleming racked up two singles.

For Chandler (9-14), Hannah Edmonds posted two singles.