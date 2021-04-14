Larson homers in NRC triumph

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Katie Larson homered in the bottom of the fourth inning to cap North Rock Creek’s 12-2 victory over Davenport Tuesday.

Larson also had an RBI single and RBI groundout to join Caty Baack with three runs batted in. Baack posted a run-scoring double in the first as NRC tallied four runs.

In the second inning, NRC combined three walks with four singles for seven runs.

Collecting two hits apiece for the winners were Jaden Haney, Olivia VanAntwerp, Lydia VanAntwerp, Baack and Larson.

North Rock Creek was the recipient of four walks to go along with 14 hits.

The Cougars weren’t charged with an error and stranded just four runners.

Davenport had five hits and four walks.

Deer Creek, 10, North Rock Creek 4

Deer Creek netted six runs in top of the first and never trailed. All four of the Cougars’ runs came in the bottom of the first.

The visitors posted two-run innings in the third and fourth before the game was called.

Lydia VanAntwerp cracked a three-run home run. Larson added a run-scoring single.

Abi Hurst of NRC doubled, as did Baack. Hurst also singled as the Cougars finished with five hits.