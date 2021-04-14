North Rock Creek's Auld places first in heptathlon

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Kylie Auld, a junior at North Rock Creek High School, won first place in the first annual NRC Heptathlon competition.

The event was held during the NRC Invitational Track Meet held on April 9, 2021. Auld and three other athletes competed in seven events which included shot put, long jump, high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and 800-meter run. Auld won first place in six of the events.

NRC athletes Lily Herron and Emerson Askew also competed in the event.