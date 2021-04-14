Permetter accounts for Tecumseh scoring

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BERRYHILL— Darice Permetter slugged a two-run homer in the top of the second inning but that wasn’t enough to keep Tecumseh’s baseballers from dropping a 5-2 decision to Berryhill Tuesday.

Tecumseh (16-11) collected five hits with Jaxon Meyers, Jake Trice, Dylan Graham and Colby Brown singling in the five-inning contest.

Berryhill recorded two runs in the first and fourth innings and a single tally in the third.

Berryhill didn’t have an error while Tecumseh had two, leading to two unearned runs off Kyle Gregory.

Gregory permitted seven hits and didn’t walk a batter. Of his 56, pitches, 42 were for strikes.

Tecumseh drew just two walks.

The Savages will play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Mount St. Mary, then travel to Allen Friday for a 4:30 matchup.