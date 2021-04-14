Red Devils victim of no-hitter

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Prague’s Red Devils were no-hit by Lincoln Christian 10-0 Tuesday in a five-inning matchup.

Prague’s only baserunners were Alden Auld and Brayden Davis via walks.

Lincoln Christian didn’t commit an error while Prague notched five. Prague totaled seven strikeouts.

Losing hurler Ethan Rich didn’t give up an extra-base hit as Lincoln Christian finished with eight singles.

Rich, who threw 107 pitches, 62 for strikes, registered one strikeout and walked two.

Lincoln Christian earned a run-rule victory by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.