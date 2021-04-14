Seminole avenges Monday defeat

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Pitchers Çooper Atyia and Bryce Marshall combined to hold Purcell to two earned runs Tuesday as Seminole earned an 8-4 triumph.

Purcell upended Seminole 5-0 Monday.

Atyia, who pitched the opening five innings Tuesday, gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits. Atyia registered four strikeouts and walked three.

Marshall didn’t permit a run, struck out two and gave up one hit over the last two innings. He didn’t walk a batter.

Two errors and a Marshall RBI single produced two runs in the first. The Chieftains added three-spots in the third and fourth for an 8-0 lead.

Griffen Young ripped a three-run double in the third. In the fourth, Jaxon Smith posted a three-run triple while Bronc Johnson and Marshall drove in a run apiece via a single.

Seminole reaped 10 hits, including three singles by leadoff Turner Morgan.

Vcake Wassana of Seminole stole two bases and scored twice.

Two of Seminole’s runs were unearned as Purcell errored three times.

Seminole (10-12) will entertain Heritage Hall for a 6 p.m. Thursday doubleheader. The Chieftains will then be idle until Monday’s game at Harrah.