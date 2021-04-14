Seminole State women improve to 25-3-1

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MIAMI, Okla. — Seminole State’s softballers ran their record to 25-3-1 Tuesday by sweeping Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 20-4 and 11-5.

The opener went just five innings as the Trojans amassed 16 hits with Kennedy Holderread blasting two home runs, driving in six runs and scoring twice.

Cydeny DeLeon went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and five runs batted in. Teammate Shea Moreno also posted a bases-loaded home run, scored three times and had four RBIs. Moreno also doubled, as did Krosby Clinton and Maebree Robertson.

Delanie Manning was 3-of-3 and drove in three runs.

Seminole State put up an eight-run first inning and a seven-run fifth.

Winning pitcher Julie Kennedy went the first four innings and surrendered four hits and one run..

NEO’s Mary Collins homered, tripled and singled. Teammate Karis Clark also homered.

Seminole State 11, Northeastern A&M 5

DeLeon recorded another grand slam to go along with a double.

Taylor Rowley put up two solo home runs from her leadoff position while Holderread homered, tripled and doubled.

Clinton had a double as part of Seminole State’s 11-hit attack.

Evy Aud, who hurled the last five innings of the seven-inning matchup, was credited with giving up five hits and three runs (one earned). Aud struck out two and walked one.

Seminole State will play host to Murray State for a slated 4 p.m. twinbill Thursday, then travel to Northern Oklahoma College-Enid Saturday.