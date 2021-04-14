Tupelo shuts out Asher, 6-0

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER – The Asher Indians were limited to three hits as the Tupelo Tigers recorded a 6-0 victory Tuesday.

Tupelo compiled six hits and was helped by two Asher errors.

The Indians' only hits came from Devon Lamb, who finishes 2-for-3, and Trent Smith, who ended up 1-for-2.

Tahlan Hamilton suffered the pitching loss after working the first six innings from the mound. He surrendered six runs (four earned) off six hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Lamb pitched the seventh and gave up two walks while striking out a pair.