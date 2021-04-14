Weather suspends Shawnee-Coweta baseball game

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lightning and rain won out Tuesday night while Shawnee and Coweta were deadlocked at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

After a lengthy delay, the game was called and will be completed on April 28 with Coweta batting with one out and a runner on second base in the top of the fourth. There was a 1-2 count on Liam Taylor, the Tigers' No. 2 hole hitter and pitcher, when the game was called.

Shawnee right-hander Brylen Janda was in a groove. He struck out four consecutive batters (five overall) before Coweta's Grant Jones reached on an infield single and stole second.

Janda allowed five hits and only one of the two Tiger runs was earned before play was suspended.

Coweta jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first off a run-scoring single to right-center from Landon Ray.

The Wolves countered with two runs in the bottom half of the first when Kasen Rogers led off with a single up the middle and advanced to second on Krew Taylor's single to shallow right field. That set the stage for a massive two-run double over the head of the left fielder to make it 2-1.

Three of the four Shawnee hits occurred in the first inning.

The Tigers evened up the game at 2-2 with an unearned run, directly off an error, in the second.

The Wolves also got an outstanding defensive effort from catcher Creed Muirhead who threw out two runners on steal attempts.

The Wolves, 16-11, are scheduled to face Tuttle Thursday at 6 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.