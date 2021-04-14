Womack propels Seminole State win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EL RENO — Conner Womack drove in three runs Tuesday, igniting Seminole State College to a 5-1 baseball victory over Redlands Community College.

Womack collected run-scoring singles in the first, third and eighth innings. His first-inning hit scored leadoff batter Michael Adair, who singled three times in five trips to the plate.

Womack’s third-inning single drove in Cody Akers, who doubled. Cole Plowman also doubled for the Trojans.

Adair recorded an RBI single in the ninth to end Seminole State’s scoring.

Plowman also singled as Seminole State chalked up 11 hits.

Seminole State, which also drew 10 walks, could have had a much-larger margin of victory but stranded 15 baserunners.

Seminole State employed four pitchers, with Jase Farmer going the first three innings, followed by a four-inning outing by Caden Favors. Gage Fuller and Brandon Gomez went one inning each.

Those four hurlers combined to give up just six hits while fanning 12. Farmer and Favors fanned five apiece.