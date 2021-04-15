Dale nabs road victory at Morrison, 7-3

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MORRISON – Cade McQuain drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 performance from the plate Tuesday as the Dale Pirates claimed a 7-3 decision over the host Morrison Wildcats.

McQuain hit a two-run single to highlight a three-run third and later had an RBI single during a three-run seventh.

Tate Rector, who was 1-for-3, and Ike Shirey each picked up one RBI and Kash VanBrunt went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Dale used three pitchers in the contest with starter Dayton Forsythe being credited with the victory. He allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out three as the three runs scored by Morrison in the fifth were unearned.

Dallen Forsythe and Shirey made relief appearances. The Wildcats scored three unearned runs in the top of the seventh off Dallen Forsythe before Shirey came on in relief and recorded three straight strikeouts to end it. Dallen Forsythe gave up four hits and no walks while striking out three before giving way to Shirey.

Each team finished with five hits and each committed three errors in the contest.

The Pirates were scheduled to face Sentinel Thursday in the first round of the Roff Tournament.