OBU volleyball team ascends to No. 1 in AVCA poll

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After closing a wild season with a perfect record and their second straight Great American Conference Championship, the Oklahoma Baptist volleyball team jumped four spots to the No. 1 spot in the nation in the latest AVCA poll.

It is the first time in program history that OBU volleyball has ascended to the top spot of the poll. They also become the first Bison sports program since joining NCAA Division II to reach No. 1 in the country.

OBU is the first team in GAC volleyball history to earn the nation's top spot and the third GAC team in any sport to be ranked No. 1.

The Bison are one of two teams this season to have three wins over the Top 15 in the AVCA poll and the only team in the country to hold an undefeated record against ranked opponents. OBU is one of two undefeated team and leads the country in wins with 18.

OBU became the second volleyball program in GAC history to complete a perfect season, closing out an 18-0 campaign with a 3-0 sweep over then-No. 6 Harding in its home gym last Sunday to claim a second straight GAC Tournament Championship.

With still one more ranking to go and their season complete, OBU has an opportunity to close the spring season as the top team in the nation.

For now, head coach Anna Howle and the Bison will turn their attention to the fall season in August.