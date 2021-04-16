Asher scores early to whip Bethel

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PURCELL — Mike McDonald threw a route-going four-hitter Thursday, allowing Asher to defeat Bethel 5-3 at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.

McDonald, who didn’t allow an earned run as Asher recorded three errors, registered 13 strikeouts and walked two.

Asher never trailed after scoring four times in the bottom of the first inning.

The Indians (16-6) collected eight hits as Ryan Reeser led the way at 2-for-3 with a double, three runs batted in and one run.

Garrett Leba added two singles for the victors. McDonald scored twice and Cameron Grissom drove in a run.

Laco Andujo and Drae Wood drove in a run apiece for Bethel.

Losing hurler Connor Anthony, who went all six innings for Bethel, permitted eight hits and five runs, all earned. Anthony had four strikeouts and walked three.

Chickasha JV 7, Bethel 6

Bethel (4-17) outhit Chickasha 6-3 but committed four errors which led to six unearned runs off starter Harrison Thomas.

John Gordon led Bethel offensively at 2-for-3 with a triple, single and two runs.

Teammate Drae Wood notched a two-run triple.

Garren Sheppard of Bethel gave up one hit and one run in 2/3 of an inning. Gordon, in 2 2/3 innings, didn’t permit a run, fanned three and surrendered one hit.

The game was called after 5 ½ innings. Bethel’s only lead was 3-2 after one inning.

Bethel stranded five runners.

Chickasha drew 13 walks.