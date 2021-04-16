Cushing records run-rule win over NRC
Fred Fehr
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
Host Cushing required just four innings Thursday to upend North Rock Creek’s softballers 12-1.
Cushing posted two runs in the first inning, four in the second and six in the fourth.
North Rock Creek (14-6) recorded eight hits, all singles, with Olivia VanAntwerp and Hannah Earlywine reaping two apiece.
VanAntwerp posted NRC’s run in the second off a Tracelee Burdine single.
Cushing had 14 hits, including two home runs (one grand slam) and a double.
Neither team made an error. NRC didn’t draw a walk.
North Rock Creek stranded six baserunners.