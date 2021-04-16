Dale launches 15 home runs in two-game sweep

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – The Dale Lady Pirates launched 15 home runs on the day in registering victories over Cushing, 16-6, and North Rock Creek, 16-0, in slow pitch softball action on Thursday.

Dale improved to 29-1 with the two game sweep.

Dale 16, Cushing 6

The Lady Pirates cranked out eight homers in this game as Sam Hartman and Karsen Griggs hit two apiece while Chayse Caram, Maddie Conley, Addie Bell and Danyn Lang added one each.

Hartman topped Dale's 21-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with three runs batted in. Lang and Bell were each 3-for-4 as Lang also doubled twice and finished with two RBIs and three runs scored. Bell ended up 3-for-4 with her solo-homer and two runs scored.

Karsen Griggs, with her two big blasts, finished with six runs batted while going 2-for-3. Conley was 2-for-4 with the one homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Grace Waller and Anna Hester, who tripled, had two hits apiece as well.

Conley allowed nine hits and four walks in getting the pitching win.

Dale 16, North Rock Creek 0

Hester slammed three home runs and Lang went deep twice as the Lady Pirates compiled seven round-trippers in this contest.

Conley and Griggs added one homer each.

Hester finished with seven runs batted in as she was 3-for-3 from the plate. Lang knocked in five runs in a 2-for-3 performance.

Four other Lady Pirates – Griggs, Conley, Hartman and Caram – collected two hits apiece. Griggs drove home two runs and Griggs had one off her solo-shot. Lexi White also picked up an RBI in a 1-for-2 outing.

Conley surrendered just two hits and one walk in earning the pitching victory.