NEO knocks off Seminole State

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M outhit Seminole State College 14-5 Thursday en route to a 9-6 triumph.

NEO had a 9-2 advantage after eight innings, thanks largely to a fivr-run seventh.

Seminole State held the first lead at 1-0 when Brock Rodden clubbed a two-out home run to center in the top of the third. NEO posted a run in the bottom of the frame.

Seminole State went up 2-1 in the fourth when Tayten Tredaway led off with a double and eventually scored on a two-out wild pitch. The Trojans held that advantage until the sixth when the Norse tied matters at 2. NEO then added seven runs over the next two innings.

In the ninth, Seminole State was the recipient of four walks, the last one by Rodden driving in a run. Caden Green followed with a double to center, driving in three runs and concluding the scoring.

Green had a quality offensive outing with a 3-of-5 effort which included another double in the third inning.

Rodden was also hit by a pitch, walked and stole a base as Seminole State fell to 27-9.

Seminole State recorded three errors while Northeastern State finished with two.

Brett Russell, who started on the mound for Seminole State, gave up one run and four hits in three innings. Russell fanned one.

Brandon Gomez followed Russell with a 3 1/3-inning stint. Gomez gave up five hits and four runs while whiffing five. Sean Horstman gave up five hits and four runs (three earned) in 1 2/3 innings.