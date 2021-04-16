Wolves can't overcome 29-1 Tuttle

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EDMOND – Bode Brooks fired a six-hitter and struck out nine as the Tuttle Tigers rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Shawnee Wolves Thursday night in a game played at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Brooks surrendered just one walk and held Shawnee scoreless until the sixth when Krew Taylor led off the inning with a single to left, advanced to third on Koby Mitchell's single to center and scored off Landon Steele's one-out infield single to third.

Daniel Campbell suffered the loss after working all six innings and allowing eight hits and one walk. Only three of the six Tuttle runs were earned.

Kasen Rogers was the Wolves' only multiple hitter, going 2-for-4 with a double. Steele and Boston Tully each finished 1-for-3.

Shawnee, which fell to 16-12, committed four errors to the Tigers' two in the game.

Tuttle, 29-1, tallied two runs in the first and added a single run each in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings before the Wolves finally got on the board in the sixth.