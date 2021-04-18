Aud, Holderread homers help lead Seminole State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ENID – Seven of Seminole State's 11 hits went for extra bases as Evy Aud and Kennedy Holderread homered in the Lady Trojans' 11-3 rout of Northern Oklahoma-Enid in six innings Saturday in the first game of a softball doubleheader.

Aud's homer was a two-run blast in the midst of a six-run second inning as she also recorded the pitching win. Aud gave up just two earned runs off six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Holderread's two-run shot was the highlight of a three-run fourth inning.

Shea Moreno sparked the Seminole State attack by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and one run scored. Her RBI double to right field in the bottom of the sixth ended the run-rule contest.

Holderread finished 2-for-2 with the homer, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

Maebree Robertson knocked in three runs off a sacrifice fly and a two-run triple in finishing 1-for-2. Cydeny DeLeon and Shakyrah Gladness also had a triple in the game.

Seminole State 9, NOC-Enid 1 (Game 2)

Delanie Manning fired a four-hitter and Moreno cracked two home runs as the Lady Trojans completed a doubleheader sweep.

Manning allowed no walks and struck out four in working all five innings.

Julie Kennedy and Robertson also homered for the winners.

Moreno and Robertson each finished 2-for-4 as Moreno drove home four runs and scored twice while Robertson knocked in two runs and scored a pair of runs.

Kennedy was 1-for-2 with the homer and two RBIs and Taylor Rowley also knocked in a run.