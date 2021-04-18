Bison soccer team drops 1-0 heartbreaker in GAC title match

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Oklahoma Baptist women's soccer team fell to Ouachita Baptist by a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime decision on Saturday in the Great American Conference Tournament championship game.

The Bison were playing in their fourth straight GAC title game after going undefeated in league play and claiming the regular season title.

The Bison and the Tigers were deadlocked over the course of regulation, with neither team giving up any goals. OBU put up 13 shots in the first half to Ouachita's four.

In the second half, the Bison kept the pressure on, outshooting the Tigers 7-4. Unfortunately for the Bison, the Tigers' game-winner by Frankie Nine, snuck into the back of the net in the last minute of overtime, giving Ouachita the victory.

Tori Kitchel led the Bison offense, posting 11 shots (four of which were on goal) and Kelsi Mensen chalked up the other on-target shot. Goalkeeper Mia Pendleton had a career day with 10 saves. This personal record was three more saves than she posted back on Feb. 26 against Southern Nazarene.

Bison athletes Pendleton, Hannah White, and Kimmy McKinney were honored by being selected to the GAC All-Tournament team. Pendleton finished the tournament with a total of 16 saves and White finished with two goals on four shots.

"I'm proud of what we accomplished through the whole season," said head coach Mike White. "We won't allow one mistake to define the season. Congratulations to Ouachita for hanging around and finishing the job. We lose one player and gain several talented freshmen next year. It will be fun.”

The Bison will return to their normal season in the fall of 2021.