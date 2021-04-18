Bison women finish second in GAC track and field championships

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Oklahoma Baptist women's track and field team closed out the 2021 Great American Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship in second place.

The Bison accumulated a three-day total of 233 points.

Junior Emma Downing was selected as the 2021 GAC Women's Track and Field Most Valuable Player. Downing scored 32 of the team's 233 points, placing in four individual events. Most notable was the 5,000-meter run, in which she finished with a time of 17:51.82. She also recorded two new personal bests in the 1,500-meter run (4:37.88) and the 10,000-meter run (38:24.36). Downing placed second and third respectively in the 1,500 and 10,000-meter runs. The 800-meter run was also a top finish for her, with a second place time of 2:18.55.

In the final day of the meet, the women's team had five other individual gold medals. Isabella Lotz took the first win of the day in the long jump, with a distance of 5.48 meters. Tesa Potter also placed first in her event, running the 1,500-meter with a personal best of 4:36.84. Potter shaved 2.99 seconds off her previous personal record.

Later in the day, Tahlor Brown won the 100-meter hurdles, completing the event with a time of 14.70 seconds. This time was also a personal best for Brown, an improvement of .49 seconds. The 400-meter hurdles was another victory for the Bison. Mary McKey took this event with a time of 1:02.21. The final win for the women's team was in the 4x400 meter relay. Teammates Tizhane Brooks, Adeline O'Connor, McKey, and Taylor James, combined for a time of 3:50.54. They beat out Harding by 7.72 seconds.

The other top three finishes of the day include the 4x100 relay, 100-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash, 400-meter run and 800-meter run. Imani Jackson, Dawnnae Chatman, Candis Rodgers and Brooks took second in the 4x100 (48.03). The 100-meter hurdles event was run by Lotz, who placed second with a time of 14.84 seconds. Chatman ran the 100-meter dash in 12.38 seconds, taking third. In the 400-meter run, James placed third with a time of 57.11 seconds. Allison Derry joined Downing as a top finisher in the 800-meter run. Derry finished third in 2:20.70.

The GAC also handed out its Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athlete Awards. Brooklyn James and Anna Harris were awarded the status of Elite Scholar Athletes. Derry, Downing, Sara O'Bryan, and Catherine Oakley received the Distinguished Scholar Athlete Award.

Bison head coach Ford Mastin was named the 2021 GAC Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Up next, the women's track and field team will travel to the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. This competition will take place from Wednesday, April 21, to Saturday, April 24.