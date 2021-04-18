Tecumseh track squads compete in Lindsay Invitational

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LINDSAY – Emily Hall won the girls' discus while the boys' 3,200-meter relay team of Hayden McClure, Kulson Yates, Gabe Cardoza and Michael Juhl also took first place to highlight Tecumseh's efforts at the recent Lindsay Invitational.

In addition to the top placings, Tecumseh had five second-place efforts.

Kenzli Warden was runner-up in the girls' 400-meter run and long jump. Hall claimed second in the girls' shot put and the boys' 1,600-meter relay team of Alex Dickinson, McClure, Yates and Marquan Krush also had a runner-up finish.

Three third-place finishes were accomplished by the Savages, including Cordoza in the boys' 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run. The boys' 800-meter relay team, which also took third, consisted of Dickinson, Amos Galloway, Krush and Adam Sack.

Fourth-place finishers for Tecumseh included Warden in the girls' high jump, Marli Williams in the girls' 800-meter run, Lexi Horn in the girls' discus and Yates in the boys' 800-meter run.

Horn had a fifth-place finish in the shot put as did the Tecumseh boys' 400-meter relay team of Kyle Jordan, Dickinson, Galloway and Krush.