Akers' two grand slams help Trojans get sweep

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TULSA – Cody Akers hit two grand slams – one in each game – as the Seminole State College Trojans swept a baseball doubleheader from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 16-8 and 11-0, Saturday at Tulsa Union High School.

The pair of victories lifted Seminole State to 29-9 on the season.

Seminole State 16, NEO 8 (Game 1)

SSC slammed four home runs – one each from Cody Akers, Ty Van Meter, Cole Plowman and Caden Green – in doubling up the Norsemen in the opener.

Akers' home run was a grand slam to highlight an eight-run seventh inning for the Trojans.

Green went 3-for-5 with the homer, three RBIs and three runs scored. Van Meter was 3-for-4 with his homer, two RBIs and three runs scored and Plowman ended up 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Jordan McCladdile had a 2-for-3 performance with a pair of doubles, two RBI, one run scored and a walk and Callen Golloway knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort with a run scored.

Seminole State pounded out 12 hits.

NEO finished with 14 hits as Christofer Hernandez and Mathieu Vallee each cranked out one homer.

SSC starter Seth Stacey pitched the first four innings for the victory as he surrendered the three earned runs off six hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Carson Pierce and Owen Loesch also made relief appearances for the Trojans.

Seminole State 11, NEO 0 (Game 2)

Akers' grand slam in the top of the third broke a scoreless tie.

CJ Briley pitched a three-hitter, struck out four and walked four in working the first six innings. Creed Watkins pitched the seventh and allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Brock Rodden finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored as the Trojans pounded out 11 hits.

Akers and Van Meter were each 2-for-4. Akers had the four RBIs off the slam and scored twice while Van Meter had the one RBI and scored twice. Austin Mann also ended up 2-for-4.

Green also drove home a run in a 1-for-3 effort and Carter LaValley was also 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

SSC tallied a single run in the fourth and added six more in the fifth in pulling away.