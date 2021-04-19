Bison hold on for 7-6 victory over Southern Arkansas

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - A wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning scored Walker Kelley which proved to be the difference as the Oklahoma Baptist Bison held on for a 7-6 victory over Southern Arkansas to salvage one game in a three-game weekend series.

The Muleriders swept a doubleheader from the Bison on Saturday.

OBU had a 7-4 advantage heading into the bottom of the ninth before SAU picked up two scores off a bases-loaded hit batsman and a bases-juiced walk.

The Bison, 19-10 overall and 17-7 in the Great American Conference, trailed 1-0 until scoring three runs in the top of the fourth, their most productive inning of the day.

Kaimana Bartolome drew a walk, advanced to second on a Ramon Enriquez walk. Hector Ruvalcaba then laid down a bunt-single to load the bases. One out later Kevin Saenz picked up an RBI after drawing a bases-loaded walk for OBU's first run. Then Colin Prince doubled t left-center to bring home Enriquez and Ruvalcaba.

After the Muleriders pulled within 3-2, the Bison added two more scores in the fifth inning off an Enriquez home run to right-center and a Saenz RBI double to left, scoring Eric Carlson who had got on base with a walk.

OBU's sixth run came in the sixth after Cliff Pradd hit a one-out double to left, advanced to third on Walker Keller's long fly-out in foul territory in right field and scored off Bartolome's single to left field.

Saenz ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Ruvalcaba, with his critical bunt-single, finished 2-for-5 with a run scored. Prince was 1-for-3 with his big two-run double.

Bison starter Bo Dallas (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win. All four runs scored off him were earned as he scattered seven hits, walked only one and struck out two. Tyler Franks got the save as both runs scored off him were unearned. He allowed no hits and three walks while striking out six.