Bison softball squad edges Southern Arkansas, 3-2

Cheyenne Demaree hit a two-run homer and McKenna Anderson's sacrifice fly was the difference Sunday as the Oklahoma Baptist Bison edged Southern Arkansas 3-2 in Great American Conference softball play.

The win enabled OBU to get one win in the three-game series.

SAU jumped on the Bison with a single run in the top of the first.

But OBU picked up a pair of scores in the bottom half of that frame when Anderson led off with a single and Demaree cranked out a two-run homer to right-center.

The Muleriders picked up a single score in the fourth to tie it up at 2-all.

But in the fifth, Demaree singled to right-center, advanced to third off a Jocee Sparks double and scored off Richardson's sac fly to left field for the final tally of the game.

Aspen Younce (7-9) got the pitching win as she surrendered the two earned runs off eight hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

The Bison improved to 19-15 on the season and 14-13 in the GAC.