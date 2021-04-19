Davis, Sparks goals lift Lady Wolves over Tulsa Edison

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lillian Davis and Tatum Sparks each tallied a goal Friday night as the Shawnee Lady Wolves posted a 2-0 victory over Tulsa Edison Prep in cold, wet conditions at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Shawnee held a 1-0 halftime advantage after Sparks scored off a Sydney Barry assist.

Davis then added an unassisted score in the second half.

Lady Wolves' goalkeeper Emma Wallace was credited with four saves.

In the boys' contest, Tulsa Edison's Eagles registered a 6-0 win.