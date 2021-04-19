Shawnee's Willis wins 100, 200 at Bristow

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BRISTOW – Shawnee High School's Isaiah Willis won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and was part of the Wolves' winning 4x100 relay team at Bristow High School's Darold Ritchie Invitational on Saturday.

Shawnee finished third in the team standings.

Willis posted a time of 11.51 seconds in the 100 dash and 22.64 seconds in the 200 dash.

He joined Demetress Beavers, Aurelius McGirt and Zane Christopher in winning the 4x100 relay after clocking in at 44.67 seconds.

The Wolves' 4x200 relay team of Fabian Pineda, Bryson Yates, McGirt and Willis took second place with a time of 1:33.78.

Shawnee also had a pair of third-place efforts on the boys' side. Karran Evans tied for third in the boys' high jump with an effort of 5-09.00. The Wolves' 4x800 combo of Alexander Porter, Andrew Shepard, Eli Wiley and Zander Wood also took third after clocking in at 8:48.18.

Also for Shawnee, Troy Rakestraw took seventh in the boys' pole vault (9-03.00). Yates was eighth in the 200 dash (24.23) and Zane Christopher tied for eighth in the boys' long jump (18-10.00).

On the girls' side, Kailey Henry placed sixth in the 800-meter run (2:29.21) and Tessa Baker tied for eighth in the high jump (4-03.00).