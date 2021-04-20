Chandler pops Prague in slow pitch play

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE – Jaelyn Robertson hit two home runs and Grace Haas clubbed one Monday as the Chandler Lady Lions roared to a 10-7 victory over the Prague Red Devils.

Robertson went 2-for-3 with the two blasts and finished with three runs batted in, three runs scored and a walk. Haas was also 2-for-3 with the one homer, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

Hannah Edmonds had a 3-for-4 performance from the plate with a run scored and also picked up the pitching victory, scattering nine hits and walking six while striking out one.

Kashlyn Vega also had a 2-for-4 effort from the plate for the winners. Alexyss Schevetto was 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Charlee Hicks also knocked in two runs and Kali Beall picked up one RBI.

For Prague, Julia Notangel finished 3-for-4 with one RBI. Kennedi Watkins went 2-for-3, scored a run and drew a walk. Kailey Rich drove in a run, scored once and drew a pair of walks in a 1-for-2 effort. Tessa Cooper ended up 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

Watkins took the pitching loss.