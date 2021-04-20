Collinsville clips Wolves, 10-0

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

COLLINSVILLE – Krew Taylor doubled twice but those were the only offensive highlights of the night Monday as the Shawnee Wolves dropped a 10-0 decision in 4 ½ innings to the host Collinsville Cardinals.

Collinsville did all of its offensive damage in the bottom half of the first inning in scoring all 10 of its runs. The Cardinals totaled just six hits but were helped by nine walks issued by the Shawnee pitching staff.

Brylen Janda suffered the pitching loss after lasting just 1/3 of an inning. Zane Wilson struggled as well, but Kasen Rogers had a solid effort from the mound, allowing no runs off two hits with three walks and four strikeouts over the final 3 2/3 innings.

Shawnee, 16-13, is set to host Collinsville Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.